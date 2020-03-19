SavATree Expands into Ohio, Joins Forces with Arbor Experts

DAYTON, Ohio, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub, and lawn care has joined forces with Arbor Experts of Dayton, Ohio. This marks SavATree's entry into the Ohio market as they continue their national expansion.

"We are pleased to have found a highly reputable partner who shares our commitment to quality, reliability and professionalism," commented SavATree Executive Chairman Daniel van Starrenburg. "Like SavATree, Arbor Experts places a high value on knowledge, training and safety. Because our philosophies are so closely aligned, we are confident we will make a great team."

Founded by Paul and Karen Burns, Arbor Experts has provided the Dayton community with expert tree care and plant health care for the past ten years. Paul, along with his arborists and crew, will stay on to continue offering personalized attention and exemplary service. As part of the merger, clients will now have access to expanded programs, including tick and mosquito management, deer deterrents and a full complement of organic plant health care treatment options.

"We are delighted to welcome SavATree to Ohio and appreciate the additional capabilities and opportunities they offer our customers and employees," remarked Paul. "We look forward to working together to keep local properties healthy, safe and beautiful."

About SavATree

SavATree provides environmentally sensible tree, shrub and lawn care to residential and commercial properties throughout the country. Property programs feature organic and hybrid plant health care, lawn care and general tree care—all highly customized to meet the needs of each landscape and steward. Services include tree and shrub pruning, insect, mite and disease management, deer deterrence, and professional lawn care, as well as tree and shrub nutrient/fertilization programs. Holiday decor and pest control available in select markets.

