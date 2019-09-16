SavATree Names New Branch Manager to Serve Atlanta Area

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree is proud to announce the addition of Arthur Thomas as the Manager of their Norcross, Georgia Branch.

In the summer of 2018, SavATree acquired 404-CUT-TREE, an Atlanta-area tree company that had been serving the area since 1999. This became SavATree's first ever branch in Georgia and opened up a whole new region for the NY-based company.

Now, Arthur Thomas has been selected to lead the branch. Art has more than 20 years of management experience with companies such as DH Pace, Hertz, and, most recently, TruGreen. His time at the latter, especially, has afforded him a deep understanding of the tree, shrub, and lawn industry and its role in serving Atlanta's communities. Art previously received his Masters in Business and Corporate Communications from Lindenwood University. In his new role, he will oversee daily operations, focusing on customer retention and expanding the brand in the area.

"Having knowledgeable, talented leaders is a vital part of our strategy for continued growth," said Daniel van Starrenburg, CEO of SavATree. "Art brings much to the table in that regard, and we're thrilled to have him onboard."

About SavATree

SavATree, the green choice for tree, shrub and lawn care, provides environmentally sensible services to residential, commercial, community, and government properties in the Northeast, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southwest, and Western regions. Property stewardship programs feature organic and hybrid plant health care, general tree care, and lawn care, all of which are highly customized to meet the needs of each landscape and steward. Services include tree and shrub pruning, insect and disease management, deer deterrence, and lawn care, as well as tree and shrub nutrient programs. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com.

SOURCE SavATree