Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 04:00:24

Save Foods Prices Public Offering Of 1.60 Mln Shares At $3.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Save Foods Inc. (SVFD), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides, said that it has priced a public offering of 1.60 million shares of Common Stock at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $4.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2022.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 240,000 additional shares of Common Stock from Save Foods, exercisable in whole or in part, solely to cover over-allotments, at the public offering price less the underwriting discount.

ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Save Foods Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Save Foods Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Save Foods Inc Registered Shs 2,84 -23,24% Save Foods Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zur Wochenmitte freundlich eröffnen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Mittwoch von ihrer freundlichen Seite.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen