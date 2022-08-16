|
16.08.2022 04:00:24
Save Foods Prices Public Offering Of 1.60 Mln Shares At $3.00/shr
(RTTNews) - Save Foods Inc. (SVFD), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides, said that it has priced a public offering of 1.60 million shares of Common Stock at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $4.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.
The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2022.
The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 240,000 additional shares of Common Stock from Save Foods, exercisable in whole or in part, solely to cover over-allotments, at the public offering price less the underwriting discount.
ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.
