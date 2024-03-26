|
26.03.2024 14:00:00
Save the date for ALK’s Capital Markets Day on 4 June 2024
ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) will host a Capital Markets Day on 4 June 2024 in the afternoon at the company’s headquarters in Hørsholm, Denmark.
At the Capital Markets Day, the Board of Management will elaborate on the results of the current strategy review.
An invitation will be sent out closer to the event.
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434
About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-
|15,88
|-4,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- ATX freundlich -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung wieder aufwärts. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.