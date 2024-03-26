Save the date for ALK’s Capital Markets Day on 4 June 2024

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) will host a Capital Markets Day on 4 June 2024 in the afternoon at the company’s headquarters in Hørsholm, Denmark.



At the Capital Markets Day, the Board of Management will elaborate on the results of the current strategy review.

An invitation will be sent out closer to the event.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

