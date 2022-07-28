Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SAVE THE DATE for Capital Markets Day

28.07.2022 / 07:15

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to ask you to save the date for its first ever Capital Markets Day, which will be held at the companys new headquarters in Geneva. LEM, which was founded in 1972, will organize a day-long event for investors, analysts, and financial media, to celebrate 50 years of ingenuity.

 

When:

Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Where:

The Hive

Route du Nant-d'Avril 150

1217 Meyrin, Geneva, Switzerland

 

An official invitation with a detailed schedule and a request for RSVP will follow at a later stage.
 

Please note that on the same day, LEM will also publish and present its Half Year Results 2022/23, which will be live audio webcast and for which a separate invitation will be distributed.

 

Program outline

10.30 11.30

  CEO and CFO present the Half Year Results 2022/23

11.45 12.30

  Presentation by external industry expert

12.30 13.15

  Standing lunch

13.15 17.45

  Presentations by LEM experts on various topics, including R&D

  Tour of the production facility at the new HQ

 

If you have any questions, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:
lem@cpc-pr.com.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Andrea Borla  

Chief Financial Officer

ATTACHMENTS:

Save the date for Capital Markets Day (pdf)

If you do not wish to receive further media releases from LEM, you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the following link: One-click-delete

If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: LEM HOLDING SA
CHEMIN DES AULX 8
1228 PLAN-LES-OUATES
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)22 706 11 11
Fax: +41 (0)22 794 94 78
E-mail: panda_gva@lem.com
Internet: www.lem.com
ISIN: CH0022427626
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1407629

 
End of News EQS News Service

1407629  28.07.2022 

