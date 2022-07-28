|
SAVE THE DATE for Capital Markets Day
LEM HOLDING SA
LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to ask you to save the date for its first ever Capital Markets Day, which will be held at the companys new headquarters in Geneva. LEM, which was founded in 1972, will organize a day-long event for investors, analysts, and financial media, to celebrate 50 years of ingenuity.
An official invitation with a detailed schedule and a request for RSVP will follow at a later stage.
Please note that on the same day, LEM will also publish and present its Half Year Results 2022/23, which will be live audio webcast and for which a separate invitation will be distributed.
Program outline
If you have any questions, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:
Yours sincerely,
Andrea Borla
Chief Financial Officer
