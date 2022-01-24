24.01.2022 15:00:00

Save the Date: Tonale World Premiere - La Metamorfosi

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "La Metamorfosi" has begun. Alfa Romeo is pleased to invite you to attend the Tonale digital world premiere on February 8, 2022, at 9 a.m. EST. www.alfaromeousa.com

Save the Date: Alfa Romeo Tonale digital world premiere on February 8, 2022, at 9 a.m. EST. www.alfaromeousa.com

Alfa Romeo
Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds respectively, and embody Alfa Romeo's "la meccanica delle emozioni" (the mechanics of emotion) spirit. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

