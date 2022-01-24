|
24.01.2022 15:00:00
Save the Date: Tonale World Premiere - La Metamorfosi
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "La Metamorfosi" has begun. Alfa Romeo is pleased to invite you to attend the Tonale digital world premiere on February 8, 2022, at 9 a.m. EST. www.alfaromeousa.com
Alfa Romeo
Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds respectively, and embody Alfa Romeo's "la meccanica delle emozioni" (the mechanics of emotion) spirit. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.
Follow Alfa Romeo brand news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Alfa Romeo newsroom: https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/newsroom.do?id=292&mid=446
Consumer website: www.alfaromeousa.com and www.alfaromeo.com
Facebook: Alfa Romeo USA
Instagram: @alfaromeousa
Twitter: @alfaromeousa and @StellantisNA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/save-the-date-tonale-world-premiere---la-metamorfosi-301466426.html
SOURCE Stellantis
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Stellantismehr Analysen
|19.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.01.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.01.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.01.22
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.01.22
|Stellantis Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.10.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.03.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.01.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.09.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stellantis
|16,88
|-3,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schaffen es auf grünes Terrain -- Im Abwärtssog: ATX sackt letztlich ab -- DAX geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Montag mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den US-Börsen ging es schlussendlich doch noch aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien gab es am Montag keine einheitliche Tendenz.