Save the Storks Celebrates Giving Tuesday by Empowering Moms to Choose Life

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, pro-life organization Save the Storks will inspire generosity with a fundraiser to empower moms who choose life across the United States. The goal is to raise $75,000between Nov. 26 and Dec. 5, 2019.

Save the Storks exists to help moms facing an unplanned pregnancy by supporting pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), partnering with churches and getting mobile ultrasound units on the road.

Donating to Save the Storks this Giving Tuesday will help more women live an empowered life. The pro-life non-profit ministry works with pregnancy resource centers to help meet the greatest needs for moms, including housing, transportation, and educational opportunities.

"Giving Tuesday 2019 at Save the Storks offers a unique way to inspire those who want to help empower moms and save babies," said Diane Ferraro at Save the Storks. "We are asking for one-time donations of $10 or more. Funds will be used where they are most needed to help reimagine the meaning of pro-life with awareness campaigns, and in partnership with PRCs who directly serve women seeking health services, parenting plans including adoption and general support."

Last year, donations from Giving Tuesday went directly towards helping Fayette Pregnancy Resource Center in Fayetteville, GA. They were able to use the funds to purchase a mobile medical unit, also known as a Stork Bus. This Stork Bus, named in memory of baby Benjamin, is now on the road and saving lives in Georgia. Click here to watch the mini-documentary about Benjamin.

Those who are interested in joining Save the Storks' Giving Tuesday initiative can

visit: https://savethestorks.com/givingtuesday2019/

For more details about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit the Giving Tuesday website (http://www.givingtuesday.org).

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks' mission is to reimagine the meaning of pro-life. This organization partners with pregnancy resource centers in the United States to empower women with choice during pregnancy. Save the Storks has captured the imagination of millions with their compelling Heartbeat and Father's Day videos and with its innovative fleet of Mercedes-Benz Mobile Medical Units, known as the Stork Bus. To date, Save the Storks has delivered 51 buses to cities across the United States. This pro-life organization raised $63,000 in donations for GivingTuesday 2018, with a matching $30,000 grant.

