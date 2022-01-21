Save This Much Each Month to Be a Millionaire by Age 65

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Though age 65 is not full retirement age for Social Security purposes, it's an age that many people associate with retirement. Age 65 is when seniors become eligible for health coverage under Medicare. And it's also the age when a lot of senior discounts kick in.As such, you may have the goal of retiring at age 65, whether in conjunction with claiming Social Security or not. If you're hoping to leave the workforce at age 65 with a million-dollar nest egg, here's what it will take to get there.The idea of accumulating $1 million or more for retirement might seem daunting -- because clearly, that's a large amount of money. You may have an easier time reaching that goal by setting a monthly savings target.Continue reading