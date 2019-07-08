SaVida Health Opens Addiction Treatment Center in Culpeper Offering Low Cost Treatment Option with Medicaid

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction, will open a new treatment center in Culpeper, Virginia on July 15, 2019. SaVida Health Culpeper joins the practice's Front Royal and Woodbridge locations as part of an expanding network of comprehensive, patient-centered addiction treatment centers in Virginia.

As part of SaVida Health's expansion to Culpeper, SaVida will partner with Dr. Alta DeRoo. Dr. DeRoo will integrate her existing Culpeper area medication-assisted treatment practice with SaVida. "Together SaVida Health and I can offer our patients higher quality and more holistic care than was previously available in Culpeper. We'll also be able to improve access to care by accepting Medicaid and many other insurances, providing an alternative to cost-prohibitive, cash-only addiction treatment centers. I am excited to join the SaVida Health Team to help expand substance use disorder treatment options for our community in and around Culpeper."

Utilizing the ARTS Program by the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, Dr. DeRoo and SaVida Health will be able to provide medical treatment for patients struggling with addiction for a relatively small copay rather than the hundreds of dollars typical of cash-pay, medication-assisted treatment clinics. With recent changes to Virginia's Medicaid eligibility requirements, many more Virginians are now eligible for medication-assisted treatment. These benefits include fully covered medications such as Suboxone, after the patient sees an appropriately credentialed and Medicaid enrolled provider like Dr. DeRoo or the other quality addiction specialists at SaVida Health.

In addition to being board certified in addiction medicine, Dr. DeRoo is also a board certified obstetrician with 17 years of experience caring for women through their pregnancies. This combination of expertise in obstetrics and addiction medicine makes her practice extremely rare and valuable. "Pregnant women with an opioid use disorder need specialized treatment to mitigate the effects on baby in an effort to ease symptoms of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome. When started early in pregnancy, the treatment protocols involving pregnancy safe medication and counseling used at our SaVida Health practice improve the health of both mother and baby." explains Dr. DeRoo. "Involvement in a treatment program assists the mom to engage with her OBGYN, reduces harm to mom and baby and enables an opportunity for a team approach involving communication with the OBGYN and pediatric providers. Medication-assisted treatment with options, such as buprenorphine, is the standard of care recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists."

SaVida Health's holistic and customized approach to care sets it apart from other programs by treating each patient on an individual basis through a range of tailored services to meet a person's unique needs. Beyond administering FDA-approved medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol, SaVida's licensed clinical professionals, including Dr. DeRoo, deliver comprehensive, evidence-based treatment that includes medical care, counseling, case management and long-term support. This integrated approach is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction today.

"The opioid epidemic has affected families all over the country," said Tom Purkins, vice president and general manager at SaVida Health. "Unfortunately, patients and families often lack information about effective treatment options for this chronic disease. We help educate patients and their families. We also meet our patients where they are in their recovery and help them take important next steps, whether that is moving forward from a relapse or supporting their sobriety. SaVida's effective, integrated care model can help transform the lives of those struggling with addiction, and we're excited to continue expanding our model of patient-centered care to more communities."

SaVida's Virginia treatment locations are now scheduling same-day patient appointments and accept most forms of commercial insurance, Medicaid and Medicare. To learn more about SaVida in Culpeper or its other locations, visit https://savidahealth.com or call (833) 356-4080 to make a confidential inquiry.

About SaVida Health

SaVida Health is a rapidly expanding addiction medicine practice and a leader in outpatient, medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2010 in response to the country's growing opioid epidemic, SaVida offers evidence-based, integrated treatment including counseling, case management, medical care and toxicology testing. Driven by the recognition that addiction is a disease, not a personal failure, SaVida Health delivers respectful, compassionate and confidential care. Today SaVida Health, headquartered in Nashville, TN, has outpatient treatment centers in Massachusetts, Vermont, Virginia, and Delaware. Visit us at https://savidahealth.com/.

Press Contact:

Lisa Hayes

615-400-6064

l.hayes@savidahealth.com

SaVida Health Culpeper

767 Madison Road

Suite 107

Culpeper, VA 22701

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savida-health-opens-addiction-treatment-center-in-culpeper-offering-low-cost-treatment-option-with-medicaid-300880924.html

SOURCE SaVida Health