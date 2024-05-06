|
07.05.2024 01:01:52
Savills says UK house prices will rise this year in U-turn on earlier forecast
Lower mortgage rates prompt property firm to change its outlook from 3% drop to a 2.5% increaseA decline in mortgage rates has prompted a forecaster to reverse its predictions of a fall in UK house prices in 2024, instead suggesting the average cost of a property could rise by £61,500 over the next five years.The property company Savills had forecast in November that it expected the average price of a home to fall by 3% this year because recent rises in the Bank of England base rate had heightened the affordability pressures on would-be buyers. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
