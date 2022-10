Saving for Retirement? Expect This Historic Change in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a tough year for workers. Between falling stock prices and surging inflation, it's even more challenging to save for retirement -- and many workers are feeling the pinch.The good news is that big changes are coming in 2023 for retirees and workers that will make it a little easier to weather these challenging times. Social Security beneficiaries will see a record-breaking benefit increase next year, for example, to help fight inflation.Workers currently saving for retirement can also expect a historic change for 2023 when it comes to 401(k) and IRA contribution limits. Here's how it could affect your savings.