Savings: Zopa launches account that lets users lock in at better rates

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Customers able to earn up to 1.05% with Smart Saver by holding some of money in linked ‘pots’The online bank Zopa has launched a market-leading instant access account that also allows savers to lock in some of their money for a fixed-term at a higher interest rate.The Smart Saver account pays 0.72% on balances from £1 to £15,000 but accountholders can earn up to 1.05% by holding some of their money in linked “pots”. Continue reading...