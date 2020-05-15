Savory Ingredients Market Assessment Report 2020-2025 - Growing Need for the Replacement of MSG Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Savory Ingredients Market by Type ((Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extracts, HVPs, HAPs, Nucleotides, and Other Types), Form (Powder, Liquid, and Others), Origin (Natural and Synthetic), Application (Food and Feed), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report segments the savory ingredients market, on the basis of type, origin, form, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the savory ingredients market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The global savory ingredients market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7.2 billion in 2020 and projected to reach US$ 9.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.2%

Factors such as the growing demand for savory-flavored ready-to-eat snacks and canned food across the globe drive the growth of the savory ingredients market during the forecast period.



By origin, the synthetic segment accounted for a larger share in 2019



The synthetic segment accounted for a major share of the global savory ingredients market, on the basis of origin, in 2019. Synthetic flavor enhancers are those produced through chemical processes; they are comparatively low-priced because they are easy to avail and produce. In the synthetic savory ingredients market, monosodium glutamate, commonly known as MSG, is the most widely synthesized ingredient. It finds applications in savory foods, soups, sauces, and other processed products.



By form, the powder segment is estimated to account for the largest share



Based on form, the savory ingredients market is segmented into powder, liquid, and other forms. The powdered form is estimated to account for the largest share because of its high usage in the food industry. Powdered savory ingredients are widely used in sugary powders, dried cheese powders, sauce powders, savory spice mixes, and soy sauce powder, which are made from fermented beans and roasted ground wheat. Dry powder ingredients are mainly used in confectioneries, bakery products, dressings, and snacks.



Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the savory ingredients market due to the wider acceptability and usage of savory ingredients in Asian cuisines



The Asia-Pacific region remains a focus area for savory ingredients as consumer awareness is limited, and regulations are not standardized. Growth in the demand can be seen for savory ingredients used in processed food due to the increasingly busy lifestyles of consumers and their preference for ready-to-eat products. China remains the dominating country in the Asia-Pacific region. Major food companies such as Givaudan (Switzerland), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), and Symrise (Germany) are investing in expanding their presence in China and India.

