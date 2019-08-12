Savosolar Plc

Savosolar delivers to Kyotherm Solar France’s largest solar heating system

Savosolar has signed a contract with a French company Kyotherm Solar to deliver a solar heating system in Issoudun France. The system size is over 14,000 m2; more than three times bigger than Savosolar’s previous delivery in France, so this will be again the largest solar heating system in France. When operational, the system will also be the largest solar thermal system for industrial process heating in Europe. The value of the deal to Savosolar is over 3.8 million euro, being the largest project for Savosolar so far. Savosolar will deliver the largest part of the whole solar thermal plant while other contractors will be in charge of the water storage, the automation and the integration to the industrial process. The system delivery and construction will start during autumn 2019, and the hand-over is planned to happen around spring 2020.

Kyotherm and its affiliate Kyotherm Solar are investment companies which specialize in the third-party financing of renewable heat and energy efficiency projects. Kyotherm Solar will be selling heat from this system to a malt drying factory, which is operated by Malteries Franco-Suisses.

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to 17 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .