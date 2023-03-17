Savosolar Oyj: Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 3-2021 starts on 20 March 2023

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 17 March 2023 at 1.30 p.m. (CET)

Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 3-2021 starts on 20 March 2023

Savosolar Plc ("Savosolar” or the "Company”) carried out a rights issue during the period between 11 October 2021 and 27 October 2021, where warrants were issued to the subscribers free of charge (the "Warrant Plan 3-2021”). The share subscription price based on the warrants of series TO10 (the "Warrants”) has been set to EUR 0.054 or SEK 0.60 per share.

The subscription period for shares that can be subscribed for based on the Warrants is 20 March 2023 – 31 March 2023.

The terms and conditions of the Warrants can be found at https://savosolar.com/investors/share/stock-options-programmes/.

For more information:

CEO Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

