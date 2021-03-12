Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 12 March 2021 at 11.30 a.m. (CET)

Savosolar Plc – Managers' Transaction, Jari Varjotie, March 2021







Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Jari Varjotie Position: Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21_20210312105303_9 Issuer Name: Savosolar Oyj LEI: 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-03-12 Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI) Nature of the transaction: Subscription Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000425848 Volume: 6913 Unit price: 0.09600 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 6913 Volume weighted average price: 0.09600 Euro



Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com





