> > > >

+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
20.09.2021 15:00:00

Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Ari Virtanen, September 2021

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement             20 September 2021 at 3.00 p.m. (CEST)



Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Ari Virtanen, September 2021


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Virtanen Ari Tapani 
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21_20210920151959_3
   
Issuer
Name:Savosolar Oyj
LEI:743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2021-09-14
Venue:FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Nature of the transaction:Subscription
Further details: 
 Linked to stock option programme
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000425848
 
Volume:9292
Unit price:0.07000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:9292
Volume weighted average price:0.07000 Euro


SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-604 22 55.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Savosolar Plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Savosolar Plc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Savosolar Plc Registered Shs 0,08 -0,12% Savosolar Plc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow leichter erwartet -- ATX klar im Minus -- DAX gibt kräftig ab -- Kein Handel in Festland-China und Japan - Hongkong eingebrochen
Kräftige Verluste dürfte die Wall Street am Montag zum Handelsstart erleiden. Zum Wochenauftakt kommt es am heimischen Markt sowie in Deutschland zu Abgaben. Während an den Märkten in China (Kernland) und Japan am Montag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfindet, fiel Hongkong auf ein 11-Monatstief.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen