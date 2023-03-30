30.03.2023 12:30:00

Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Eljas Repo, March 2023

Company Announcement             30 March 2023 at 12.30 p.m. (CEST)



Person subject to the notification requirement		 
Name:Varianssi Oy  
Position:Closely associated person 
 (X) Legal person   
Person Discharging Managerial    
Responsibilities in Issuer   
Name:Eljas Repo  
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member  
    
Issuer 
Name:Savosolar Oyj 
LEI:743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21 
Notification typeInitial Notification  
Reference number:28108/4/4  
Transaction details 
Transaction date:2023-03-30 
Venue:FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET SWEDEN (SSME) 
   
Nature of the transaction:Subscription 
  
Instrument:Share 
ISIN:FI4000425848 
  
Volume:56561 
Unit price:0.6000 SEK 
  
Aggregated transactions 
Volume:56561 
Volume weighted average price:0.6000 SEK 

For more information:

Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

Savosolar in brief

Savosolar has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.


Marine Logistics (Meriaura Oy) is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and environmentally sustainable marine transport services, which also reduce carbon emissions from marine transport. Its long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet and strong market position in renewable energy construction projects enable freight that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of Marine Logistics, VG-EcoFuel Oy produces recycled biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.


The Renewable Energy (Savosolar Oyj) designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries. The systems are built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar heat collectors manufactured by the company. Other energy production and storage technologies can also be combined with the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a new level, and its collectors have patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Savosolar enables its customers to produce clean and competitive energy.

Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the ticker symbol SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.


The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.


