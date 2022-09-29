|
29.09.2022 12:30:00
Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Eljas Repo, September 2022
Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement 29 September 2022 at 12.30 p.m. (CEST)
Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Eljas Repo, September 2022
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Varianssi Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Eljas Repo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer
Name: Savosolar Oyj
LEI: 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21
____________________________________________
Notification type: Initial Notification
Reference number: 20021/4/4
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2022-09-23
Venue: FIRST NORTH SWEDEN (FNSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: SE0015195490
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Volume: 102000 Unit price: 0.6000 SEK
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 102000 Volume weighted average price: 0.6000 SEK
____________________________________________________
Notification type: Initial Notification
Reference number: 20024/5/4
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2022-09-23
Venue: FIRST NORTH SWEDEN (FNSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000425848
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0.6645 SEK
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0.6645 SEK
___________________________________________________
Notification type: Initial Notification
Reference number: 20027/8/8
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2022-09-26
Venue: FIRST NORTH SWEDEN (FNSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000425848
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0.6690 SEK
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0.6690 SEK
___________________________________________________
SAVOSOLAR PLC
For more information:
Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com
About Savosolar
Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.
The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-604 22 55.
