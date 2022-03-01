Savvas Learning Company Acquires Rubicon Publishing, Canada's Leading Digital Learning Provider for Math

PARAMUS, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a leading provider of next-generation learning solutions across all K-12 grade levels and disciplines, announced today its acquisition of Rubicon Publishing, Inc., the developer of Canada's most widely used all-digital math program.

Headquartered near Toronto, Rubicon is the provider of MathUP, an inquiry-based math program for students in grades K-8 that has become the best-selling online math product in Canada.

"With its hugely popular online math program, MathUP, Rubicon has evolved into a cutting-edge digital learning company that has transformed math education in Canada," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "I look forward to building upon Rubicon's successes and becoming the solutions provider of choice for educators on both sides of the border."

"I am very happy and excited that Rubicon is now part of Savvas Learning Company. I have deep respect for Bethlam Forsa, a passionate and innovative publisher who shares my vision of education, and I am confident that she will turn the Savvas-Rubicon company into a powerhouse in the Canadian market and beyond," said Maggie Goh, who founded Rubicon in 1987.

Since its founding, Rubicon has grown into a company recognized today for its powerful digital solution for math, as well as its diverse catalog of nearly 5,000 titles of engaging K-12 literature (including adaptations and translations) read by students around the world. The beautifully illustrated books combine effective instructional design with captivating content across all curriculum areas. Some of Rubicon's notable products include:

MathUP — Featuring a web-based platform suitable for computers, interactive whiteboards, and mobile devices, this fully-online instructional program builds teachers' knowledge and understanding, resulting in higher quality math teaching and learning.

BoldPrint — With a diverse array of more than 550 beautifully designed books, this supplemental program of focused short readers is proven to be successful supporting any reading program (from basal-reading and language arts to reading intervention and ESL) and improving students' vocabulary and reading-comprehension skills.

Classroom Collections — Offering a variety of imaginative, high-interest readers for students of all grade levels in a range of formats, this line includes Sankofa , a series of books featuring the works of African authors celebrating the Black experience, as well as readers and graphic novels depicting North American indigenous cultures, and titles that explore engaging topics through multiple perspectives of diverse cultures.

Offering a variety of imaginative, high-interest readers for students of all grade levels in a range of formats, this line includes , a series of books featuring the works of African authors celebrating the Black experience, as well as readers and graphic novels depicting North American indigenous cultures, and titles that explore engaging topics through multiple perspectives of diverse cultures. "The 10" Collection — Featuring a top-10 countdown format, this research-based collection of more than 150 nonfiction titles promotes active reading and critical thinking through inquiry-based learning, while also serving to support STEM programs.

Rubicon's portfolio complements Savvas Learning Company's line of next-generation learning solutions that span all K-12 grade levels and disciplines and include research-grounded assessment, supplemental, and intervention programs. The solutions from Savvas are powered by its award-winning Savvas Realize learning management system, the digital home to more than 1,000 engaging, standards-aligned programs. This game-changing platform has helped millions of students learn anytime, anywhere.

"What we love about Savvas is that they share our vision of education. They are deeply committed to producing the highest-quality educational materials that help all learners achieve their full potential," said Shen Goh, who served as Rubicon's CEO and is the son of the company's founder. "Savvas is the perfect fit to take Rubicon to new heights."

About Savvas Learning Company

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

About Rubicon

Rubicon Publishing, Inc., is an award-winning K-12 digital learning company and supplemental educational publisher headquartered in Canada. Founded in 1987, Rubicon is a leader in K-12 math, in addition to being Canada's leading K-12 supplemental reading/language arts publisher. Rubicon is recognized for its broad and diverse catalog of engaging literature for students, the beautiful design of its books, and its innovative, inquiry-based digital solutions for math. To learn more, visit Rubicon .

The Fisher Company, a specialist in international mergers and acquisitions focused on publishing and educational media, represented Rubicon Publishing in this transaction.

