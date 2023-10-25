Savvas Learning Company Partners with Brainingcamp to Make Learning Math More Interactive and Engaging

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company, a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, announced today that it is partnering with Brainingcamp to provide easy-to-use digital manipulatives that make math learning even more visual and interactive, enabling students to build deep understanding of mathematical concepts.

Savvas will offer Brainingcamp's high-quality, digital math manipulatives with its newest K-8 math programs: the award-winning enVision Mathematics © 2024 and the brand-new, student-centered Experience Math © 2025.

Manipulatives, traditionally physical objects used in classrooms, provide an active, hands-on approach to learning that have been proven to help promote students' engagement and increase their conceptual understanding of math. Complementing physical manipulatives, digital manipulatives make use of expanding technology in classrooms, allowing students to explore concepts more deeply through additional functionality and animation as well as more readily collaborate through screen sharing, onscreen writing, and text tools.

"Math manipulatives are an integral part of an active learning classroom. They combine visual and hands-on learning to help students develop critical problem-solving skills," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "By partnering with Brainingcamp, Savvas is offering best-in-class interactive math manipulatives for use with our evidence-based, K-8 math solutions. This combination offers educators the instructional flexibility and accessibility they need to ensure all students have the opportunity to succeed."

Brainingcamp's suite of versatile math manipulatives, which will be available on the Savvas Realize digital platform, will allow educators to teach and model a variety of mathematical concepts. Brainingcamp Fraction Tiles can be used to illustrate fraction equivalence or operations using fractions. With Brainingcamp LIVE, teachers can host a screen-sharing session with their class, enabling them to give real-time instruction and gain instant feedback on student progress. Additionally, Brainingcamp Math Tasks provide teachers with high-quality, ready-to-use mini-lessons to make digital manipulatives sessions purposeful in developing all students' mathematical skills.

"By pairing Brainingcamp's digital manipulatives with Savvas Learning Company's K-8 math programs, we are putting these virtual tools at the fingertips of teachers and students to create incredible visual and interactive learning," said Dan Harris, Brainingcamp's president and founder. "We are excited to partner with Savvas, a leader recognized for its innovative and exceptional curriculum, to make math learning fun."

To learn more about enVision Mathematics and Experience Math and see Brainingcamp digital math manipulatives in action, visit Savvas at Booth #601 during the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics conference in Washington, D.C. from October 25-28, 2023, or at Booth #202 during the National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics conference, also being held in Washington, D.C., from October 28-31, 2023.

