Savvy Brazilian Firms Embrace Digital Marketing Innovations

Digital marketing has grown from a niche category to the prevailing form of marketing in Brazil, benefiting enterprises in several ways, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ MarTech Service Providers report for Brazil finds the country’s enterprises have discovered digital marketing technologies provide valuable data, higher efficiency and targeted messaging that can improve communication, brand-building, customer relationships and business strategies.

"Every marketing organization needs to harness the power of the ecosystem of MarTech possibilities to direct their core advertising and demand-generation initiatives,” said Paul Gottsegen, partner and president, ISG Research and Client Experience. "With so many potential options, it’s crucial to have an independent analysis of how this ecosystem stacks up across multiple dimensions.”

Enterprises in Brazil are increasingly aware of the value of data in digital marketing, the report says. Digital marketing allows for a multidirectional exchange of data, bringing advertisers information about consumers they can use to develop better products, improve service and sales channels and find new market segments.

The use of customer data platforms (CDP), a data management system, has soared in Brazil and become essential to developing targeted marketing campaigns, ISG says. Now, Brazilian companies in the most competitive industries are looking for providers that can go beyond CDP, crafting customized models to generate unique insights about customers.

Brazil is now the third-largest country in the world in the use of social networking, so Brazilian enterprises are increasingly turning to social-media influencers to reach consumers, the report says. Some influencers in Brazil have bigger audiences than major offline media outlets.

"Companies in Brazil are recognizing that influencer marketing can be more effective than traditional approaches,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "They want to work with providers that have deep experience in this area and a focus on measurable results."

Brazilian marketing technology providers are also exploring content creation for the metaverse, though they recognize there are still hurdles, such as hardware requirements, ISG says. The report also covers changes in advertising agency business models, growing use of content marketing, logistical challenges for Brazilian e-commerce and other trends.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ MarTech Service Providers report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 39 providers across six quadrants: Strategic MarTech Services, Digital Presence and Digital Ads, Digital Experience and Content, Social and Relationship, Digital Commerce Optimization, and Analytics and Intelligence.

The report names Accenture Song as a Leader in all six quadrants. It names Raccoon and Stefanini Haus as Leaders in five quadrants each. Blinks Essence, Brivia and Cadastra are named as Leaders in three quadrants each, and Fbiz, Jussi, Keyrus and Mirum are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. CoreBiz, DP6, Driven.CX, Infracommerce, Mutato, Nação Digital, Rock Content, Soko and Vitrio are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Vitrio is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in three quadrants. Brivia, Jussi and Keyrus are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Brivia and Cadastra.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ MarTech Service Providers report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005691/en/