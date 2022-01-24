Savvy Ladies New Divorce Financial Series: Getting Divorce Savvy

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies, a nationally recognized non-profit organization supporting free financial education for women, including a national free financial helpline , is pleased to announce its new " Getting Divorce Savvy" live-virtual panel discussion series. Divorce inquiries are at their peak in January and February; to help women embark on this life-changing event, Savvy Ladies is hosting four panels with renowned experts. The kick-off panel covered the basics about divorce and planning your financial checklist, as well as the importance of prenups and postnups with Julia Rodgers, Esq. of HelloPrenup (you know her from Shark Tank!).

Divorce means financial education. Getting Divorce Savvy, a new panel series by Savvy Ladies with industry experts.

Moderators Stacy Francis, Founder Savvy Ladies, CEO/President & Founder of Francis Financial Wealth Management and Lisa Zeiderman, Matrimonial Attorney, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, and a Crain's New York Notable Woman 2022 Attorney, will be discussing in the upcoming January 26nd, February 9th, and 16th panels, the following:

Untangling Your Financial Assets - What is Your Statement of Net Worth? with panelists Gary Rosen and Karen Sparks. January 26th

Setting Yourself Up for a Financially Secure Future with panelists Laurie Itkin and Rona Wexler. February 9th

Creating Your Own Savvy Financially Secure Life – Building Yourself Positively with panelists Emma Johnson and Samatha Gregory. February 16th

All panel discussions begin at 6 pm ET. Registration is required to attend.

Judy Herbst, Savvy Ladies Executive Director, is building programming to meet the needs of the Savvy Ladies clients and notes the importance of financial education as the gateway to financial empowerment. Savvy Ladies' mission is to champion women to take control of their finances and achieve financial security.

"Divorce means financial education. For many women, the divorce process may be the first time they come face to face with the financial realities. It can be a harsh awakening. It is, however, worth it to overcome fear and learn what your assets and liabilities are, how to budget and invest, how to conquer credit card debt, how to ensure a safe retirement—all of these are the gateway to a new freedom and self-respect. It's hard work, but you'll be happy you did it."

- a Savvy Ladies member

Savvy Ladies thanks its sponsors Francis Financial , Guberman Advisors , HelloPrenup , Marcum Accountants & Advisors , Miler Zeiderman LLP , Soberlink, Wealthy Single Mommy , Worthy .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savvy-ladies-new-divorce-financial-series-getting-divorce-savvy-301465804.html

SOURCE Savvy Ladies