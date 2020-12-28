Savvy Wellness Announces New Pharmacist-Formulated Hand Sanitizer Packets

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pandemic has exposed a glaring problem. Our world was not prepared with the necessary personal protection products to keep us safe from being contaminated by germs that can be toxic.

According to the CDC, "If soap and water are not available, consumers should use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol."

The SAVVY WELLNESS team, led by Dr. Earl Mindell (internationally known health and wellness expert and author of 64 books in that field) have developed "GERMS AWAY PLUS" to be the first PHARMACIST FORMULATED single serving disposable packets of hand sanitizer gel.

His proprietary blend consists of:

80% Ethyl Alcohol,

Aloe Vera and

4 Essential oils:

Tea Tree oil, Lavender oil, Cassia Bark oil, and Lemon Peel oil.

These oils combine to have a pleasant scent (rather than the typical awful alcohol smell) while keeping your hands soft and germs free.

"GERMS AWAY PLUS" is the next generation of hand sanitizers that delivers the most effective approach to today's needs. These Single Serve packets are also offered with private label. For information regarding quantity purchase availability please email for details to info@savvywellness.com.

SAVVY WELLNESS (www.germsawayplus.com) in partnership with THE SNG GROUP, LLC, a well-known sanitation company in New Jersey (www.azmons.com) have entered into an agreement to supply OCEAN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT with hand sanitizer 2 oz. bottles which will carry the OCEAN COUNTY label. The first order is for 50,000 County labeled bottles to begin delivery first week in January 2021. (Distributed by SAVVY WELLNESS & The SNG Group.) SAVVY WELLNESS CEO, Robert Williams has stated that he expects this to be the first of many similar orders from various counties in New Jersey as well as other states.

