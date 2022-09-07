Saxon Capital Group Acquires Worldwide Exclusive Rights To Produce and Sell EnergyGlass™ Architectural Glass Products, A Patented, Electric Producing, Clear Architectural Solar Glass Technology th...

EnergyGlass™ qualifies for the new solar investment tax credit, reducing the total cost of most glass installations by 30%, based on current law (this credit decreases to 26% in 2033, and then to 22% in 2034, expiring in 2035 unless extended). The company's prime focus will initially be geared towards the Architectural Flat Glass Market which was $273.43 Billion in 2021 and estimated (Note 1) to be $288 Billion by 2025.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saxon Capital Group Inc., (SCGX-OTC), and Saf-Glas, LLC, Riviera Beach, Florida announced the companies have signed an agreement whereby Saxon Capital Group acquired exclusive worldwide rights to manufacture and sell EnergyGlass™ Architectural Glass products, which can be used for buildings, greenhouses, homes, etc. The agreement for worldwide exclusivity gives SAF-Glas LLC's management controlling interest of Saxon Capital. In addition, Saxon acquired certain specialized "nanotech" equipment which is used in the manufacture of EnergyGlass products.

Saxon plans to change the corporate name to Energy Glass Solar, subject to shareholder and FINRA clearance. In consideration for the exclusive worldwide license and transfer of specialized equipment, Saxon forgave $535,000 in indebtedness owing to it by Saf-Glas and issued Saf-Glas 30 million shares of Saxon, a controlling interest. A new management group and Board of Directors will be announced shortly. As part of the agreement, Saxon is obligated to purchase the EnergyGlass™ Architectural Glass Products patented technology upon the additional raise of $10 million, at which time Saf-Glas will be issued additional shares of Saxon such that it will own 80% of the issued and outstanding shares of Saxon, after giving effect to the foregoing transactions.

EnergyGlass™is an alternative energy, patented, optically clear electric producing glass technology that produces continuous energy from sunlight and diffused and ambient light. EnergyGlass™ is not an added cost to a building project as are other alternative renewables, based on current pricing and after giving effect 30% Federal Investment Tax Credit. EnergyGlass™ can be used with glass, polycarbonate, and most plastics. After application of the current 30% Federal Investment Tax Credit , EnergyGlass™ is a less expensive alternative for standard plate glass, saving the builder initial costs and on-going energy costs. EnergyGlass™ may be price competitive with standard laminated glass that does not produce passive electricity.

TRANSFORMING HIGH RISE BUILDINGS INTO VERTICAL SOLAR FARMS



The benefit of large-scale installation of EnergyGlass™ products is that it has the potential of transforming mid and high rise buildings and greenhouses into vertical solar farms. EnergyGlass products can also be used in residential homes & both commercial and non-commercial vehicles. The installation of EnergyGlass™ is exceedingly field friendly and is similar in nature to installation of normal laminated glass. EnergyGlass™ can incorporate many types of different glass and makeups inclusive of tints, Low E, insulated, SAFGLAS IR film, reflective, glass ceramic and most other types and makeups. Visit www.EnergyGlassSolar.com for more information.

PROVEN TECHNOLOGY



EnergyGlass™ underwent an 8 year, successful Pilot Test Program in the Willis (Sears) Tower, Chicago, America's second tallest building. During that time the EnergyGlass™ installation withstood brutal Chicago winters and Midwestern spring and summer weather extremes with NO FAILURES. EnergyGlass™ also completed an installation in the Department of Transportation, Taipei in 2011. The glass has performed successfully with just normal glass maintenance, with no technical issues or degradation of electrical generating capabilities.

MANFACTURING AGREEMENT

As part of the Agreement, Saxon has signed an additional contract with Saf-Glas whereby Saf-Glas will manufacture the EnergyGlass™ products for Saxon until such time as Saxon is able to fund the acquisition of the intellectual property related to the EnergyGlass Architectural Products .

ABOUT SAF-GLAS



The Saf-Glas product line began manufacturing in 1996, and in cooperation with its laboratory, Saf-Glas has been at the forefront of innovation regarding proprietary glass, interlayer and other products for over 25 years. Patented EnergyGlass™ products has been laboratory, 3rd party, and field tested successfully for over 12 years. Saf-Glas also produces natural and man-made disaster resistant glass, including blast resistant, bullet resistant, hurricane resistant and earthquake resistant glass that has been sold to Government and the private sector throughout the world.

Builders, architects, contractors, for information or a quote on your current or future project contact Info@EnergyGlassSolar.com



Note 1: Granview Research



