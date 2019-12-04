Saxophonist, Kenney Polson, kicks the season off on the Not Just Jazz Network with his new single, a holiday favorite "This Christmas"

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Not Just Jazz Network stays on the bandwagon of saxophonist Kenney Polson for he is always moving forward with his music transcending definition for his signature sound is identifiable on his recordings. His latest single gives homage to the legendary Donny Hathaway with his soulful rendition of "This Christmas", a holiday favorite many know and love to hear during the season. Shout out to Accu Radio in Chicago for adding "This Christmas" to their holiday programming!" says Jaijai Jackson of the Not Just Jazz Network.

"This is my very first Holiday single and I am very excited about it. Especially, since it is a remake of one of my mothers favorite Holiday tunes" says Polson.

Kenney is an innovative thinker when it comes to his artistry whether it be through the Blue Note in Japan or Hawaii's hot spots. 2019 was an action-packed year for Polson as he shuffled his touring, recording and educational duties. Always looking for new opportunities through worldwide non-exclusive agents for international touring, festivals, radio promotion, music education and worldwide stages.

Since Polson is known for pumping out great tunes, he's in the studio already working on his new music for release in late spring. As 2020 takes flight, he has his eyes set on traveling to Marseille, France with his band on January 25th, 2020 as well as revisiting his friends in Japan and Hawaii.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Polson's next single scheduled to be released in January 2020 - "La La (Means I Love You)"

"This Christmas" can be purchased at Apple Music at: https://music.apple.com/us/album/this-christmas-single/1485193937 and at Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Kenney+Polson+This+Christmas&ref=nb_sb_noss

Be sure to come by the Not Just Jazz Network to enjoy the feature of Kenney Polson's holiday classic "This Christmas at: http://notjustjazznetwork.com as well as to learn more go to http://kenneypolson.com.

SOURCE Kenney Polson