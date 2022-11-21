SAY CHEEZ! CHEEZ-IT® SNAP’D AND IHEARTRADIO GIVE FANS THE CHANCE TO SNAP THEIR HOLIDAY CARD PHOTO WITH THE BACKSTREET BOYS

Fans can share their cheeziest holiday photos on Instagram for a chance to win the ultimate VIP holiday experience with the Backstreet Boys at Y100's Jingle Ball in Miami

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Americans take their holiday photos this year, Cheez-It® Snap'd is encouraging the nation to share their cheeziest snaps, just like its thin, crispy crackers, for the chance to win the most epic holiday snap backstage at Jingle Ball. Cheez-It Snap'd is partnering with iHeartRadio to send one lucky winner and a friend to this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Miami for the ultimate experience: fly to the event, attend the show VIP style, and get your holiday card snapped with the one and only Backstreet Boys.

For a chance to win this V.I.Cheez experience at the Jingle Ball, all fans need to do is share their cheeziest holiday snaps, including throwback photos and festive attire, on Instagram and one winner will be randomly selected. Along with the most epic holiday backstage experience with the Backstreet Boys, Cheez-It Snap'd will cover the cost to print and send the winner's favorite holiday snap to their mailing list.

"For generations, holiday cards have helped spread the holiday spirit to friends and family near and far," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It. "As this timeless tradition has taken on a nostalgic cheezy twist, it is the perfect trend for our thin, crispy, baked with 100% real cheese crackers to join in and help bring out fans' cheezy side, and what better way to do it than at the holiday event of the year, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, with the Backstreet Boys?!"

To spread cheezy holiday cheer to even more families, Cheez-It Snap'd is unveiling a Cheezy Snaps Studio at all 11 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour stops, offering free holiday photo sessions. Featuring a charming 90's inspired backdrop and holiday photo props, the Cheezy Snaps Studio sets the stage for memorable holiday snaps that fans can share with all their friends and family.

"The holidays are meaningful times for us, especially this year after releasing our first Christmas album A Very Backstreet Christmas," said the Backstreet Boys. "So, spreading the joy this season with iHeartRadio and Cheez-It Snap'd is an exciting partnership, and we can't wait to celebrate the holiday with our fans."

Starting Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, fans can enter for the chance to win by sharing their cheeziest holiday photo on Instagram with #CheezySnapsSweepsakes or by submitting their snap at iHeartRadio.com/cheezit. For official rules, click here. Don't forget to follow @CheezIt on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok and to share your cheeziest snaps this holiday season!

