Say "Goodbye" to Summer and "Hello" to Better Sleep with Mattress Firm's Best Labor Day Sale Ever

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is celebrating Labor Day this year by offering shoppers the chance to upgrade their sleep game and take some much-needed rest during the long weekend with big savings on the most popular mattresses and bedding accessories.

Starting August 17, consumers can shop Mattress Firm's best Labor Day sale ever to save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands, as well as purchase a king bed for the price of a queen or a queen bed for the price of a twin. This is in addition to getting a FREE adjustable base and two FREE bedding must-haves with qualifying purchases.

College students can prepare for their best school year yet by checking out a neighborhood Mattress Firm store for savings of 50% off on select mattress-in-a-box options from Sleepy's and tulo, as well as getting a tulo 6-piece Bedding Bundle (including a topper) for only $99.99.

Your best night's sleep is only a click or a visit away with Mattress Firm's Labor Day sale (through September 6) with these can't-miss deals:

In-Store and Online :

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; get a queen bed for the price of a twin 1

Save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands, PLUS a FREE adjustable base 2 up to $499 value with qualifying purchase

on select mattresses from top brands, PLUS a FREE adjustable base up to value with qualifying purchase Get the lowest prices of the season by saving up to 60% off + Sleepy's queen mattresses starting at $149.99 + price roll backs on other top brands like Serta, Beautyrest and Sealy (with free and fast delivery) 3

+ price roll backs on other top brands like Serta, Beautyrest and Sealy 0% interest for 60 months on purchases of $1999+, or 0% interest for 72 months on purchases of $2999+ 4 with your Mattress Firm credit card. Equal monthly payments required

with your Mattress Firm credit card. Equal monthly payments required Get a new bed for $1 per month 5 for 3 months with special financing offer. No money down

per month for 3 months with special financing offer. No money down Two FREE tulo bedding must-haves or two $49.99 credits6 to apply towards two bedding items of your choice with qualifying mattress purchase

Online Exclusives :

Big Holiday Flash Sale7: Extra 25% off mattresses, bedding & more with promo code HOLIDAY (9/2 – 9/6 beginning at 9PM and ending at 9AM each day)

Special Offers :

Tempur-Pedic's Best Sale of the Year 8 : Save up to $700 on select adjustable mattress sets + $300 Instant Gift (in stock for immediate delivery)

: Save up to on select adjustable mattress sets + $300 Instant Gift (in stock for immediate delivery) Back to School (8/17-9/13) 9

50% off Sleepy's & tulo memory foam mattresses in a box



Tulo 6-pc Bedding Bundle just $99.99 (topper, comforter, sheet set, laundry bag)

(topper, comforter, sheet set, laundry bag) Military, teachers, students, nurses, doctors and first responders

Extra 10-20% off select mattresses10, bedding and more

To get the best mattress for individual sleep needs, shoppers can get guidance from Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts® by visiting a local neighborhood store or by using the MattressMatcher™ on MattressFirm.com.

For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit https://www.mattressfirm.com/labor-day-sale.

Disclaimers:

1 King Bed for Queen Price, Queen Bed for Twin Price

Offer valid 8/17/22 – 9/6/22. Get select king-sized mattresses for the regular price of a queen-sized mattress of the same model. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the regular price of a twin-sized mattress of the same model. Savings applied to our everyday low price. Savings vary by mattress and model. Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, and Brentwood Home. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

2 Free Adjustable Base

Offer valid 8/17/22 – 8/30/22. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $899 purchase, or free king adjustable base with minimum $1299 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases, each customer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set; has no cash value; and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle or Lull. Other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns: Price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Offer valid while supplies last. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

3 Hot Buys

Offer valid 8/17/22 – 9/6/22. Savings applied to our low price. Offer valid only on models indicated and while supplies last. Not valid on previous purchases. Delivery restrictions apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

4 0% Interest for 60 Months with minimum purchases of $1999; 0% Interest for 72 Months with minimum purchase of $2999

No interest will be charged, and equal monthly payments are required on promo purchase until it is paid in full. The payments equal the initial total promo purchase amount divided by the number of months in the promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar. These payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Visit mattressfirm.com or see a Sleep Expert® in-store for complete details.

5 Pay $1 Per Month for the First 3 Months with Mattress Firm Credit Card

*0% APR: 3 years with a minimum purchase of $999 on your Mattress Firm or any Synchrony HOME credit card. 36 monthly payments required. Offer valid 8/17/22 – 9/27/22. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged, and 36 monthly payments will be required on promo purchase until it is paid in full. For the first 3 months, the monthly payment will be equal to $1. For the next 33 months, a higher monthly payment will be required equal to any remaining promo purchase balance divided by the number of months remaining in the applicable promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar. Except for the first 3 months, these payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum interest charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

6 Two Free tulo Bedding Must Haves

Offer valid from 8/17/22 to 9/6/22 or while supplies last with a mattress purchase of $449.99+. Guests who shop in stores, via phone or via chat will receive two free tulo bedding items (valued up to $49.99 each) or two credits (valued at $50 each) to put toward any two bedding items. Guests who shop on mattressfirm.com will apply code 2FREE at checkout and receive two free tulo bedding items (valued up to $49.99 each). Items have no cash value and are not eligible for returns. Value of credit will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Visit a store or go to mattressfirm.com for complete details.

7 Big Holiday Flash Sale (Online Only)

Offer valid online only from 9/2/22 – 9/6/22 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. each day. Get an extra 25% off select purchases. Extra savings apply to online exclusive models only. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, Brentwood Home, and adjustable bases. Other exclusions may apply. See mattressfirm.com for complete details.

8Tempur-Pedic Best Sale of the Year

Save up to $700 on select Tempur-Pedic adjustable mattress sets

Offer valid August 16–September 13, 2022, while supplies last. Maximum savings of $700 requires purchase of a TEMPUR-breeze°® mattress and TEMPUR-Ergo Extend Smart or TEMPUR-Ergo Smart base. Save $500 on any size TEMPUR-LUXEbreeze°TM or TEMPUR-PRObreeze°TM mattresses. Save $200 on any size TEMPUR-LuxeAdapt, TEMPUR-ProAdapt, or TEMPUR-Adapt. Save $200 on TEMPUR-Ergo Extend Smart or TEMPUR-Ergo Smart base (without Sleeptracker-AI). Save $100 on TEMPUR-Ergo (without Sleeptracker-AI) base. Savings realized at time of purchase. Certain offers may not be combined. Excludes previous purchases. See store for availability and details. Copyright 2022 Tempur-Pedic North America, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tempur-Pedic Instant Gift

Receive a $300 Instant Gift with the purchase of a Tempur-Pedic® mattress in store or online. Select your Instant Gift from a choice of sleep accessories. Sleep accessories must be added to the same transaction as the qualifying mattress purchase. Value cannot be carried over; any value not used at time of transaction will be surrendered. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, or final markdowns. Value of accessories received (up to $300) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Offer valid while supplies last. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

9Back to School

Sale valid 8/17/22 to 9/13/22. Offer valid only on models indicated. Not valid on previous purchases. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

10 Military, Students, Teachers, Nurses, Doctors, First Responders

Get an extra 20% off select purchases or an extra 10% off Purple with offer code. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer code may be used only once, in connection with a single sales order. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, Brentwood Home, and adjustable bases. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,500 passionate Sleep Experts are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employee volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve.

Our Sleep.com website provides expert advice and helps people explore the health benefits of quality sleep, and the Sleep.com app provides free sleep tracking and personalized insights to improve sleep.

Achieve your best sleep by visiting MattressFirm.com, and learn more on the Mattress Firm Newsroom and by following @MattressFirm on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

