Say hello to longlife tech that can challenge our throwaway culture

We've got used to dumping old devices. But a new breed of firms is making products that they hope you will hang on toIt is a habit that has become ingrained in so many consumers that you could be forgiven for thinking there was no other way: dumping your old and tired tech for a shinier model every year or two, shelling out hundreds of pounds in the process.But a new generation of technology is creeping into the mainstream that is designed to upend this consumerist churn – devices that can be taken apart, repaired and upgraded by the user, and not via an over-priced service.