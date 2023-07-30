|
30.07.2023 10:00:02
Say hello to longlife tech that can challenge our throwaway culture
We’ve got used to dumping old devices. But a new breed of firms is making products that they hope you will hang on toIt is a habit that has become ingrained in so many consumers that you could be forgiven for thinking there was no other way: dumping your old and tired tech for a shinier model every year or two, shelling out hundreds of pounds in the process.But a new generation of technology is creeping into the mainstream that is designed to upend this consumerist churn – devices that can be taken apart, repaired and upgraded by the user, and not via an over-priced service. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
