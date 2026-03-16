The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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16.03.2026 15:30:00
Say Hello to the Monster Stock That Crushed the Market. Here Are 3 Reasons Why You Should Buy and Hold It for 5 Years.
While past results are never indicative of forward returns, there are investors out there who can't help but look at companies whose shares have performed exceptionally well historically in an effort to find tomorrow's winners.There's one consumer stock that has crushed the market in the past three years as its share price has surged 168% (as of March 11). This is an encouraging trend that warrants a closer look. Here are three convincing reasons that investors should buy and hold this stock for five years.Image source: Carnival.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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