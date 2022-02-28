SBA Communications Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $48.90 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $105.78 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, SBA Communications Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $310.78 million or $2.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $595.26 million from $535.91 million last year.

SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $48.90 Mln. vs. $105.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $595.26 Mln vs. $535.91 Mln last year.