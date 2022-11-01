01.11.2022 01:41:04

SBA Communications Raises FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - While announcing its third quarter results, SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) said it again increased its 2022 Outlook across all key financial metrics, and expects to end the year at or below the low-end of our net debt/annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio target range.

For the full year 2022, the company now expects AFFO to be in the range of $12.12 to $12.34 per share and total revenues of $2.62 billion - $2.64 billion. Previously, the company expected annual AFFO of $11.87 to $12.24 per share and revenues of $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $$4.20 per share and revenues of $2.58 billion for fiscal year 2022. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In addition, the company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share of the company's Class A Common Stock. The distribution is payable December 15, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2022.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SBA Communications REIT (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SBA Communications REIT (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SBA Communications REIT (A) 270,00 -1,12% SBA Communications REIT (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex starten mit Zuschlägen in den Dienstagshandel. Anleger in Asien griffen am Dienstag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen