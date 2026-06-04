Crown Aktie
WKN: A0M8RQ / ISIN: AU000000CWN6
|
04.06.2026 13:33:43
SBA Communications vs. Crown Castle: Which Real Estate Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The build-out of 5G networks remains a massive multiyear tailwind for the real estate sector. Choosing between SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) requires weighing international growth against domestic fiber strength.Both companies operate as real estate investment trusts (REITs), owning the essential infrastructure that allows your smartphone to function. While they share similar business models, their geographic focuses and asset mixes differ significantly. One prioritizes global expansion while the other bets heavily on U.S. small cells and fiber to complement its traditional tower portfolio.SBA Communications provides essential infrastructure by leasing tower space to wireless providers. Its primary customers include T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. T-Mobile alone accounted for more than 31% of total revenue in 2024, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!