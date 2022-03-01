|
01.03.2022 00:06:18
SBA Projects Higher Earnings Than Street View
(RTTNews) - Florida-based real estate company, SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC), announced its guidance for the full year on Monday. The earnings, projected by the company came in better than the Street projection.
For the full year, the company expects earnings to be $1.26 billion or $11.48 earnings per share to $1.30 billion or $11.85 earnings per share, excluding one-time items. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the earnings guidance to come at $4.02 per share.
The company projection for revenue for the next financial year was $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion. On average, the analysts guided for $2.43 billion in revenue.
Apart from these, the board of directors of the company has also agreed on a cash dividend of $0.71 per share for the quarter, an increase of 22% year-over-year. The amount will be payable on March 25 to the shareholders on record on March 10.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SBA Communications REIT (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SBA Communications REIT (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SBA Communications REIT (A)
|268,60
|0,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen: Verluste halten sich in Grenzen, Techwerte mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefrot -- DAX grenzt Verluste letztlich ein -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag weiter steil abwärts. Beim deutschen Leitindex wurden die Abschläge letztlich etwas kleiner. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich keine einheitliche Entwicklung. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.