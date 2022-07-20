|
20.07.2022 12:20:03
Sber informs clients about the start of locked DR conversion
|
Sberbank (SBER)
Sber informs clients about the start of locked DR conversion
July 20, 2022, Moscow
The adoption of Federal Law No. 319-FZ dated July 14, 2022 has made possible the conversion of the Sber depository receipts (ISIN: US80585Y3080, US80585Y4070) listed abroad into ordinary shares by law. Depending on their storage location, they will be converted automatically or upon filing an application.
The depositary receipts of Sber that have records in Russian depositories will be converted at the request of the issuer of shares in the manner and within the timeframe to be determined by the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia.
As to the depositary receipts stored outside the Russian Federation, a forced conversion framework has been established at the request of holders of depositary receipts, who must apply to the Russian depository bank CB J.P. Morgan Bank International (LLC) by October 12, 2022.
More information about the conversion of depositary receipts into Sber ordinary shares will be available in the frequently asked questions section on Sber website.
# # #
Press office
PJSC Sberbank is Russias largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Holding almost one-third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, Sberbank is the key lender to the national economy and one of the biggest deposit takers in Russia. The Government of the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is the principal shareholder of PJSC Sberbank owning 50% plus one voting share of the banks authorized capital, with the remaining 50% minus one voting share held by domestic and international investors. The bank has a major distribution network in Russia with about 14,000 branches. It holds general banking license No. 1481 dd. August 11, 2015, from the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the bank: www.sberbank.com (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru.
|ISIN:
|US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|SBER
|LEI Code:
|549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81
|Sequence No.:
|176057
|EQS News ID:
|1402153
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sberbank of Russiamehr Nachrichten
|
20.07.22
|Sber informs clients about the start of locked DR conversion (EQS Group)
|
26.05.22
|Sberbank: Sber informs on the specific license for the depositary program unwinding (EQS Group)
|
24.05.22
|Sberbank: Sber offers an easy solution to open a depo account for conversion of Sber DRs (EQS Group)
|
18.05.22
|Sberbank: Sber informs on the conversion of depository receipts into ordinary shares (EQS Group)
|
15.02.22
|Sber alters organizational structure to implement Strategy, announces changes in the management team (EQS Group)
|
15.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Sberbank of Russia stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.22
|Sberbank: Sber earned net profit of RUB100.2 bn for 1M 2022 (RAS) (EQS Group)
|
20.01.22
|Sberbank: PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Sberbank of Russiamehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sberbank of Russia
|3,79
|10,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch zum Handelsende schwächer. Auch der DAX schloss knapp im Minus. Die Wall Street notierte zur Schlussglocke höher. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.