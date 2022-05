Sberbank (SBER)

Sberbank: Sber informs on the specific license for the depositary program unwinding



26-May-2022 / 18:15 MSK

Sber informs on the specific license for the depositary program unwinding

Sber informs that the Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") of the U.S. Department of Treasury has granted JPMorgan, a depository bank, a specific license , which expires on June 17, 2022, to permit an orderly wind down of Sbers depositary receipt programs.

That means that the cancellation requests will be accepted by JPMorgan until June 16, 2022, unless otherwise announced. OFAC has confirmed that the specific license covers the involvement of U.S. and non-U.S. persons, as well as third-party market participants necessary to effect cancellation of the DRs, including the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and the International Central Securities Depositories.