Sberbank (SBER)

Sberbank: Sber offers an easy solution to open a depo account for conversion of Sber DRs



24-May-2022 / 14:31 MSK

Due to numerous requests from investors regarding the opening of a depo account for crediting Sber ordinary shares received as a result of the depositary receipts conversion, Sber has prepared a simplified procedure for that and would like to bring it to your attention.

The following steps should be taken:

For all issues related to restrictions imposed by foreign regulators and licenses issued in relation to securities and / or services of Sber, investors need to independently analyze all the risks.

You can also find useful information about Sber's depositary receipts on Sber`s website , in the Depositary Receipts section, or on the website of the depositary bank JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.