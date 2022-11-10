|
10.11.2022 08:19:54
SberBank selected RAS highlights for 10M 2022
|
Sberbank (SBER)
November 10, 2022
106.0 mn
+ 2.2 mn in 10M22
Active retail clients
5.1 mn
+ 0.8 mn in 10M22
SberPrime subscribers
3.0 mn
+ 0.1% mn in 10M22
Active corporate clients
The results in this press release are calculated in accordance with SberBank`s internal methodology.
Key Ratios for October 2022
3.9 %
Return
0.7%
Cost of Risk4
23.7%
Cost-to-Income
1 management accounts
2 based on Frank RG research
3 excluding the effect of FX revaluation
Disclaimer
The information in this press release or in oral statements of the management of the Bank may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, statements regarding the Banks intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Banks results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, targets, strategies, and the industry in which the Bank operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Bank cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Bank operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward looking statements contained in this press release or in oral statements of the management of the Bank. In addition, even if the Banks results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Bank operates are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in this press release or made in oral statements, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.
Sberbank assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.
The information and opinions contained in this press release or in oral statements of the management of the Bank are provided as at the date of this press release or as at the other date if indicated and are subject to change without notice.
No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this press release or oral statements of the management of the Bank or on assumptions made as to its completeness.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by the Bank, its subsidiaries or any of their respective advisers, officers, employees or agents, as to the accuracy of the information or opinions or for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this press release or its contents.
This press release is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.
|ISIN:
|US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|SBER
|LEI Code:
|549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81
|Sequence No.:
|200009
|EQS News ID:
|1483893
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
