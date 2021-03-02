SBG Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) $22B IT IDIQ Contract Option Period

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. (SBG) is very pleased to announce its award of the 5-year option period as a Prime Contractor for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) under the Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) contract vehicle.

About T4NG

T4NG is a highly sought after 10-year, IDIQ contract with a ceiling of $22.3 billion for a 5-year base period and one 5-year option period. SBG was just awarded the 5-year option period for T4NG as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The T4NG program was developed to give VA and other federal agencies the ability to acquire worldwide information technology (IT) services that will help ensure timely delivery of health care and benefits to our nation's Veterans. SBG and its teaming partners will now have an even greater opportunity to continue delivering healthcare transformational technology and services across numerous VA T4NG functional areas: Program Management, Strategy, Enterprise Architecture and Planning Support; Systems/Software Engineering; Software Technology Demonstration and Transition; Test & Evaluation (T&E); Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V); Enterprise Network; Enterprise Management Framework; Operations and Maintenance (O&M); Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence; Training; and IT Facilities.

Carlos Del Toro, President and CEO of SBG Technology Solutions and a 26-year Navy Combat Veteran, recently shared news of the T4NG award with all SBG associates by commenting, "The SBG Team is deeply honored to receive this award. We look forward to continuing our use of the T4NG contract vehicle at an increased capacity to continue providing VA and other government agencies the healthcare IT and benefit services needed worldwide to fulfill the commitment to our nation's Veterans and their families. We look forward to substantially expanding our services to deliver the best possible experience along the entire continuum of care."

About SBG Technology Solutions, Inc.

About SBG Technology Solutions: Founded in 2004, SBG is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business offering IT Governance, Systems Engineering, Enterprise Modernization, and Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security innovation to federal and commercial clients nationwide. ISO 9001:2015 certified and CMMI-DEV Level 3-appraised, SBG provides expert services to a wide range of clients including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Navy, Department of Army, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board, as well as the private sector.

Move forward smartly with a partner who delivers world-class solutions! For more information, visit: sbgts.com. Follow us @sbgts.

