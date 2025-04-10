SBM Offshore Aktie

SBM Offshore für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JLZV / ISIN: NL0000360618

10.04.2025 18:24:24

SBM Offshore signs a US$1.1 billion Revolving Credit Facility

Amsterdam, April 10, 2025

SBM Offshore announces that it has signed a US$1.1 billion unsecured Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) with a group of 13 international banks to refinance its existing US$1.0 billion RCF which was due to expire in February 2026. The new RCF has a tenor of five years and two one-year extension options as well as an uncommitted option to increase the facility by an additional US$500 million.

The RCF is an important pillar of the Company’s financing strategy and can be used to finance general corporate purposes and working capital needs during the construction of floating production solutions. Eligible green projects can be funded under a specific green tranche of US$100 million.

The successful syndication of the increased RCF reflects the strong support SBM Offshore continues to receive from financial institutions across the globe.


Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is the world’s deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy. 
More than 7,800 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.
For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar  DateYear
First Quarter 2025 Trading Update May 152025
Half Year 2025 Earnings August 72025
Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update November 132025
Full Year 2025 Earnings February 262026
Annual General Meeting April 152026

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Phone:+31 (0)20 236 32 36
E-mail:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Giampaolo Arghittu
Head of External Relations

Phone:+31 (0)6 212 62 333 / +39 33 494 79 584
E-mail:giampaolo.arghittu@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and / or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impacts, Risks and Opportunities’ section of the 2024 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in the 2024 Annual Report, available on our website Annual Reports - SBM Offshore.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "F4W®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


