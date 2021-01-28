SC Johnson Partners With Habitat for Humanity to Provide Access to Housing, Clean Water and Sanitation across Asia Pacific

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on underserved communities, SC Johnson is teaming with Habitat for Humanity to provide access to housing and proper water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities for hundreds of families across Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Hong KongSAR.

"This partnership is an opportunity for us to create pathways to greater economic and social mobility for underserved communities where we operate through Habitat for Humanity's vast network and expertise," said Alan VanderMolen, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at SC Johnson. "Clean drinking water and having a healthy place to call home are essential needs for every family, and we are honored to be able to support Habitat for Humanity's efforts."

SC Johnson will be contributing $498,000 to the following Habitat for Humanity projects:

Thailand : Building two-row houses with proper WASH facilities for 20 underserved families including approximately 100 people who have no land ownership in the Suphan Buri province.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened existing housing challenges in the Asia Pacific region, where one-half of the world's poorest live and 'staying at home' is not a privilege that many have," explained Luis Noda, Vice-President of Habitat for Humanity Asia and the Pacific. "Having a decent home is often the first line of defense for families to stay safe and healthy. By working with SC Johnson in these five countries, we can help more families build safer and healthier homes, paving the way to a more resilient future."

The support of SC Johnson will enable vulnerable populations, especially the elderly, people with disabilities, women and children, to gain access to proper housing and WASH infrastructure so that families have a safe place to call home.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF! ®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 135-year-old company employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort and has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. In the Asia Pacific region since 1983, Habitat for Humanity has supported millions of people to build or improve a place they can call home. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit habitat.org/asiapacific

SOURCE SC Johnson