SC Johnson Signs Agreement to Acquire Sun Bum®

RACINE, Wisconsin, June 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Sun Bum®, a fast-growing brand that makes quality personal care products including sun protection, hair care and lip care products. The acquisition also includes the Baby Bum® brand of sun protection and baby care products.

"The Sun Bum brand is a welcome addition to our portfolio of trusted products," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "It also expands our robust selection of fast-growing, on-trend products like Babyganics, Method, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day and Caldrea that appeal to consumers and their families."

SC Johnson expects the deal to be finalized subject to U.S. regulatory approval.

As a private company, SC Johnson does not disclose details regarding financial or business transactions.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 133-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/620114/SC_Johnson_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SC Johnson