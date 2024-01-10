|
10.01.2024 08:39:56
SC Klaipedos nafta becomes SC KN Energies, a new ticker of Company’s securities
On 10 January 2024 the new wording of the Articles of Association of SC KN Energies (hereinafter – the Company) were registered within the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania following the amendment of the Company’s name.
The change of legal name will have no effect on the Company’s employees, customers, and partners. The company’s obligations remain unchanged, there is no need to change contracts or agreements. The address of the Company’s registered office, address for correspondence, billing invoices, and other details also remain the same. KN will continue to use the brand which was updated in 2016.
With the change of the Company name, on January 10th, 2024, the ticker of SC "KN Energies" securities on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange changed from KNF1L to KNE1L. The securities ISIN code remains unchanged and is LT0000111650.
Also, as of 10 January 2024 legal entity name of Company’s subsidiary LLC SGD logistika is changed to LLC KN Global Terminals, with no further changes to its obligations or commitments.
For more information:
Rytis Valunas
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Ph. +370 46 391772
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Klaipedos nafta ABmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Klaipedos nafta ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Klaipedos nafta AB
|0,21
|-4,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: ATX etwas schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Minus. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in der Verlustzone. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.