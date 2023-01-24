|
24.01.2023 15:00:00
SCA Consulting Engineers is now SkyDancing Consultants Associates Inc.
HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1, 2023, SCA Consulting Engineers is now SkyDancing Consultants Associates Inc. The new company name is inspired by the breadth of our high, mid, and low-rise projects that span across the United States. With the new name was the launch of the new logo, website, and a new tagline, SkyDancing to the beat of our cities.
Brock Shepard, Chief Executive Officer, Christopher J. Newhouse, P.E., President, and Westley J. Hinton, P.E., S.E., Chief Operations Officer, have also been named as owners of SkyDancing.
"At SCA, we have always been about innovation and growth. SkyDancing depicts our growth across the U.S. and among multiple building types. With growth comes the opportunity for our employees to become a bigger part of the organization. Brock, Chris, and Wes' significant contribution are well deserving of ownership."
The new name SkyDancing will unfold an ongoing campaign. The defined vision and mission statements remain with a focus on the highest standard for design.
About SkyDancing
SkyDancing is a structural engineering firm established in 2023 that provides schematic design, design development, bidding and evaluation, and construction administration. SkyDancing is 40 years in the making, with work across the U.S. and globally, and is built for every industry – from commercial to industrial, financial, and health care.
