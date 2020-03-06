SCA Publishes Annual Report for 2019 Reports Benefits for Society and Climate

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, March 6, SCA has published the company's Annual Report for 2019. The report presents for the first time a measure of the company's contribution to the local economy in Northern Sweden. Of SCA's total disbursements for 2019 of SEK 25 billion, 53 per cent was paid out to people or organisations based in Northern Sweden.

As last year, SCA also reports the impact of the company's operations on the climate. The effect is positive. It has increased as a result of higher forest growth and substitution and will mean that more fossil carbon can stay below ground. The positive effect is equivilant to the fossil emissions from all passenger cars in Sweden.

The Annual Report is available at www.sca.com. Distribution of the printed Annual Report to shareholders and other stakeholders will commence on March 20, 2020.

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions. 2019 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 19.6 bn (EUR 1.9 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com

