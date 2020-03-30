Scale Computing Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2020 Partner Program Guide

INDIANAPOLIS, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Scale Computing a 5-Star rating in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

The Channel Company's research team analyzed each vendor's partner program to determine the 2020 5-star ratings. Each award recognition was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, Scale Computing's partner program stands among the elite technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing maximum value and support for solution providers.

Over the last two years, Scale Computing Partner Community has continued to increase by expanding its partner base. Scale Computing has initialized more North American and international partnerships with key technology and distribution partners including: Leostream, Acronis, Parallels, and NEC Corporation of America. As part of the Scale Computing Partner Community, businesses grow alongside Scale Computing with investments across the board in sales, marketing, support, training, transactions and more.

"The Scale Computing Partner Community is a pivotal part of a shared, long-term growth relationship with the channel," said Dave Hallmen, chief revenue officer at Scale Computing. "Simplification is not only at the heart of our products and our business, but is also why we've structured our partner program to help make partner businesses more profitable, without increasing the burdens or investments. Our partner program is a vital component in ensuring our partner businesses see a continued profit. Receiving this rating for several years in a row is a great achievement and displays Scale Computing's continued commitment to providing our partners with continued opportunities to bring edge solutions to their customers in innovative ways."

"With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company's program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel."

The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN® and online at http://www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing HC3 software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing HC3 is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate and TrustRadius.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Scale Computing