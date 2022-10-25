SCALE Healthcare Ranked #1 Fastest Growing Consulting Firm in the United States by Consulting Magazine

The healthcare management consulting firm tops the list with an impressive 626.76% growth rate since the firm was founded in early 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCALE Healthcare, the nation's premier healthcare management consulting firm, ranked #1 on Consulting Magazine's 2022 Fastest Growing Firms list, one of the most prestigious industry awards recognizing high-performing consulting firms of any sector in the US.

"We're honored to be recognized as the #1 fastest growing consulting firms in the nation as it validates our amazing team's hard work and is proof that we have a unique business model and a very important mission to improve the business of healthcare in America, and soon in Europe, said Roy Bejarano, Co-Founder & CEO, SCALE Healthcare. "Our full range of multidisciplinary solutions, offered exclusively for healthcare organizations, has made us stand out amongst other healthcare management consultancies and I believe this has been one of the biggest contributions to our exceptional growth year over year."

This is the seventh year Consulting Magazine has honored the industry's most successful firms. The nomination committee analyzes firms of all sizes and sectors based on their rate of revenue growth over the past three years, gathering revenue figures on December 31, 2019, and again on December 31, 2021.

Since SCALE Healthcare was first established in 2019, the firm has rapidly evolved into one of the leading healthcare management consulting firms in the US closely advising the nation's top healthcare CEOs, executives, management teams, physician leaders and their organizations to accelerate growth & elevate management performance across healthcare services. SCALE Healthcare's team is comprised of 120+

advisors who have deep operational real-world experience and insights in healthcare services and are highly dedicated in building modernized healthcare delivery platforms for clients to yield better results and elevate healthcare's management team performance.

"The pandemic caused a major uptick in private equity investment in healthcare companies," said Jason Schifman, Co-Founder and President, SCALE Healthcare. "Because of this, we're seeing more of a demand than ever before to help healthcare organizations and their physicians prepare for rapid and sustainable growth and SCALE has the unique breadth of multidisciplinary services and knowledge to do so."

In 2022, SCALE Healthcare announced the addition of five new company subsidiaries and launched a new online healthcare educational content platform, SCALE Education, that will elevate healthcare operations performance, leadership, and culture by offering insights from the nation's top healthcare CEOs, expert market research analysis, and opportunities for peer engagement & collaboration.

Looking ahead, the firm is aiming to expand its operations in Europe in 2023, further develop its experienced team of healthcare operational advisors, progress the firms SCALE Education online platform for physician insights, as well as improve its data analytics and compliance offerings.

"We're expecting an even stronger growth period in the next three years, anticipating increased external healthcare market acquisitions of clinical and business service assets. The future will continue to present our healthcare leaders with multi-disciplinary challenges, and it will be the most adaptable and agile consulting firms who will continue to see rapid growth next year," said Bejarano.

To see the full list of Consulting Magazine's 2022 Fastest Growing Firms, visit https://www.consultingmag.com/2022/10/12/consulting-magazine-ranks-fastest-growing-firms-for-2022/.

About SCALE Healthcare

SCALE Healthcare, founded in 2019, is the only healthcare management consulting firm in the US to offer a full range of multidisciplinary solutions exclusively to healthcare service organizations including provider platforms, hospital systems, and healthcare focused private equity groups. At SCALE Healthcare, our team of 120+ operational experts closely advise the nation's top healthcare CEOs, executives, management teams, physician leaders and their organizations to accelerate growth & elevate management performance across healthcare services. We provide relevant, proven experience across every management discipline and clinical specialty that falls within healthcare services. Our team of advisors bring extensive healthcare knowledge in a broad range of specialty practice areas, providing our client partners with comprehensive, best-in-class insight and recommendations.

SCALE Healthcare's lineup of companies includes:

SCALE Education

SCALE Marketing

SCALE Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

SCALE Finance

SCALE Talent Search

SCALE Compliance & Risk Management

SCALE Corporate Development

SCALE ASCs

SCALE Consulting

SCALE Data Analytics

SCALE Market Research

SCALE Due Diligence

In 2022, SCALE Healthcare was ranked #1 Fastest Growing Consulting Firm in the US by Consulting Magazine. The firm is headquartered in New York City, with local market presence in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. For more information, visit www.scale-healthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

