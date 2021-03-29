ScaleGrid Adds Oracle Cloud for Managed Database Hosting

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleGrid , a leading Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) provider, has just announced support for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) through their fully managed database hosting plans. In addition to their AWS, Azure, Google Cloud (GCP) and DigitalOcean hosting solutions, ScaleGrid now offers OCI hosting for MySQL, PostgreSQL, Redis™ and MongoDB® database.

Oracle Cloud is a relatively new cloud computing service offered by Oracle Corporation, the company behind the Oracle commercial database and open source MySQL database, that was made available in 2016 to put Oracle on the map against global competitors AWS and Azure. OCI compute costs are extremely competitively priced, allowing ScaleGrid to offer database hosting on OCI savings of 48% on average for standalone plans, and 24% lower for high availability replica set deployments compared to their AWS, Azure and GCP plans. Additionally, Oracle Cloud at ScaleGrid offers the same level of infrastructure, services, and partners to support any size business as the major cloud providers.

ScaleGrid, an Oracle Partner Network Member, offers two fully managed models for deploying databases on Oracle Cloud. The first is their standard Dedicated Hosting plan which is all-inclusive and hosted through your ScaleGrid account on OCI. Their second is a unique model called Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) that allows you to connect and host your databases through your own Oracle Cloud account, providing advanced virtual private networks security (VCN) and control over your deployments. Both models include:



High availability

Automated backups

Superuser database access

Slow query analysis

Dynamic scaling

Automated management

24/7 support

"Oracle Cloud offers a compelling option to organizations looking for alternatives to AWS, Azure and GCP," says Dharshan Rangegowda, CEO and Founder of ScaleGrid. "OCI provides a considerable reduction in costs while still retaining all the enterprise features, and has very compelling disk options as well. Overall this is a great option to run large databases in the cloud."

Additionally, ScaleGrid offers a Switching Providers signup deal which allows organizations to save 50% for up to 6 months when they switch from a competitor like Amazon RDS, Azure Database, or DigitalOcean Managed Databases.

To learn more about ScaleGrid's new Oracle Cloud plans, check out their MySQL OCI , PostgreSQL OCI , and Redis™ and MongoDB® database solutions.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scalegrid-adds-oracle-cloud-for-managed-database-hosting-301257911.html

SOURCE ScaleGrid