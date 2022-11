Scam attack on Ukrainian mother exposes flaw in UK bank safeguards

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Woman who was conned out of £32,000 after she came to Britain was initially refused compensation because she used a debit card to transfer money from her accountWhen Russia invaded Ukraine, Alina Bondaranko* agreed to safeguard her brother’s savings. She had arrived in the UK before war broke out; her brother, who is of fighting age, was banned from leaving his homeland. Fearing Ukraine’s banks might collapse, he transferred his money to his sister’s bank account.Within weeks it was stolen in an online scam, along with Bondaranko’s own funds, and a loophole in consumer protection means she was ineligible for a refund from her bank. Continue reading...