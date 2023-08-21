|
21.08.2023 19:04:44
Scam websites lure in Wilko customers with offers such as £4.99 sofa
Shoppers warned to be careful with sales as collapsed budget chain only selling goods in its storesShoppers have been warned to avoid a spate of fake websites attempting to scam bargain hunters by pretending to offer heavily discounted goods from the collapsed budget chain Wilko.Wilko is no longer selling goods online and has stopped all home deliveries or click and collect services after calling in administrators from PricewaterhouseCoopers on 10 August as it ran short of cash. Goods are only available to buy directly in one of its 400 stores. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
